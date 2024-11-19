Boeing will lay off over 2,500 U.S. workers as part of cuts, Reuters reports

Boeing (BA) will lay off more than 2,500 workers in the U.S. states of Washington, Oregon, South Carolina and Missouri, Daniel Catchpole and Allison Lampert of Reuters report, citing federally required filings posted on Monday and a union official. These are part of the company’s plan to cut 17,000 jobs, or 10% of its global workforce, Reuters adds. Nearly 2,200 layoff notices went to workers in Washington and another 220 in South Carolina, the two states where Boeing builds commercial airliners, it adds.

