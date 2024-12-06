News & Insights

Boeing whistleblower to appear on 60 Minutes this Sunday

December 06, 2024 — 09:40 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

CBS teased a Boeing (BA) segment on this Sunday’s 60 Minutes by saying: “In January, a panel covering an unused exit on a 737-9 MAX aircraft flew off minutes after takeoff. This Sunday, a Boeing whistleblower in his first TV interview tells 60 Minutes why he was not surprised.” Shares of Boeing are little changed in early trading, up 67c to $157.34.

