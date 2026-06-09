Boeing vs. Firefly Aerospace: Which Aerospace Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Boeing is navigating a recovery phase driven by its massive commercial backlog and essential defense contracts.

Firefly Aerospace is achieving rapid revenue growth as it scales its specialized launch and lunar lander capabilities.

Should you prioritize a recovering industrial titan or a high-growth space technology newcomer for your portfolio?

10 stocks we like better than Boeing ›

The aerospace market is witnessing a split between established giants regaining their footing and agile newcomers reaching for the stars. Choosing between Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) and Firefly Aerospace depends on your appetite for legacy recovery versus speculative growth.

Boeing remains an essential pillar of global travel and national security, while Firefly focuses on the rapid deployment of small satellites and lunar missions. Comparing them involves looking at Boeing's massive manufacturing scale against Firefly's rapid revenue expansion from a much smaller financial base.

The case for Boeing Co.

Boeing serves a massiveglobal marketthrough its commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space divisions. For 2025, U.S. government contracts accounted for nearly 35% of total revenue, which includes sales to foreign allies. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk among defense stocks, as a change in government priorities could impact the bottom line.

In FY 2025, revenue reached approximately $89.5 billion, a 34.5% increase from the prior year. The company reported net income of roughly $2.2 billion for the period. This resulted in a net margin of about 2.5%, a notable improvement from the net loss and negative net margin reported in the previous fiscal year.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was nearly 10x, indicating that total liabilities are 10 times shareholder equity. The current ratio, which measures the ability to pay short-term obligations with short-term assets, was roughly 1.2x. Free cash flow, calculated as cash from operations minus capital expenditures, was approximately negative $1.9 billion for the fiscal year. Note that stock-based compensation (SBC) accounted for roughly 40% of operating cash flow, thereby inflating reported cash generation, since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

The case for Firefly Aerospace

Firefly Aerospace operates in the high-growth niche of small- to medium-sized launch vehicles and lunar exploration systems. The company focuses on launching satellites and operating space systems for both commercial and government agencies. It faces extreme customer concentration, with its top five customers accounting for over 86% of total revenue in 2025.

For FY 2025, the company reported revenue of nearly $159.9 million, which is an increase of 163% over the previous year. Despite this growth, the company recorded a net loss of $298.3 million. This reflects heavy investmment in its launch capabilities and infrastructure.

As of the December 2025 balance sheet, the current ratio was nearly 4.5x, suggesting a strong ability to cover short-term liabilities with liquid assets. The debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 0.3x, showing a relatively low level of debt compared to equity. Free cash flow was roughly negative $237.8 million for the fiscal year, indicating that the company is still spending more on operations and equipment than it generates.

Risk profile comparison

Boeing faces significant operational challenges, particularly regarding production stability and quality control for the 737 program. Financial results are also pressured by reach-forward losses on fixed-price development projects, such as the 777X program. Furthermore, the company faces stiff competition from global rivals like Airbus and exposure to shifting trade relations between the U.S. and China.

Firefly Aerospace relies on successful missions, but a launch anomaly in April 2025 highlighted the inherent dangers of the space industry. The company also faces intense competition from established players like Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE:NOC) and larger private launch providers. Because five customers provide nearly 86% of revenue, the loss of a single contract or a change in government budgetary priorities could significantly harm financial results.

Valuation comparison

Boeing trades at a higher forward P/E relative to future earnings estimates than the sector average, while Firefly Aerospace trades at an even higher P/S ratio due to its smaller revenue base.

Metric The Boeing Firefly Aerospace Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 52.4x 72.2x 30.4x P/S ratio 1.9x 37.1x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLI sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Boeing Co. is the bigger name, but Firefly Aerospace offers the bigger potential return.

There are some obvious risks to FLY, including the fact that it has only been public since August 2025, when it sold shares at its initial public offering for $45. The large loss for fiscal 2025 is another. But its worth considering the road ahead for Firefly.

Firefly Aerospace is the only private company to execute a successful lunar landing, landing on the Moon in March 2025 with its Blue Ghost Mission I. The success of that effort has ingratiated Firefly with NASA, which sent 10 payloads to the Moon with last year’s mission. The company now plans annual missions to the Moon to deliver payloads for NASA as part of the agency’s aim to construct a permanent lunar base. Exciting stuff, and considering the attention the SpaceX IPO will bring to space businesses, that can only be another positive for FLY.

While future projections are inherently speculative, Wall Street analysts expect Firfly to top $440 million this year and reach $1 billion in annual revenue in its fiscal 2028.

Investing in a young company like Firefly Aerospace probably will bring some turbulence, but it offers fast potential growth for those going along for the ride.





Should you buy stock in Boeing right now?

Before you buy stock in Boeing, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Boeing wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $445,672!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,280,566!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 948% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 9, 2026.

Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Boeing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.