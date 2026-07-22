Boeing vs. Embraer: Which Aerospace Stock is Ready for Takeoff?

The Boeing Company BA and Embraer S.A. EMBJ are leading aircraft manufacturers, serving airlines, governments and defense customers across multiple markets. While Boeing is one of the largest aerospace and defense companies globally, Embraer has established itself as a leading producer of regional and smaller commercial aircraft.



Both companies generate a significant portion of their revenues from commercial aviation, making them beneficiaries of long-term trends such as rising global air travel, airline fleet expansion and the replacement of older aircraft with more fuel-efficient models.



Boeing has a large Defense, Space & Security business as well as a growing Global Services segment that provides maintenance, logistics and aftermarket support. Embraer also operates defense and security businesses, manufacturing military transport aircraft and other defense products, while its services and support division provides maintenance and operational solutions for customers worldwide.



Let us compare the stocks' fundamentals to determine which one is a better investment option at present.

Tailwinds for BA Stock

The company benefited from a significant first-mover advantage, having established itself as one of the pioneers of modern commercial aviation. Its extensive product portfolio, particularly the 737 narrow-body family and the 787 Dreamliner wide-body aircraft, helped the company secure a strong position across major airline segments. Boeing Commercial Airplanes segment deliveries grew 10% year over year in the first quarter of 2026, driving a 13% increase in revenues. The company booked 140 net commercial airplane orders.



During the first quarter of 2026, the Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS) unit booked $9 billion in orders, including contracts to continue E-7 Wedgetail development and additional international demand for KC-46 aircraft, which resulted in a solid backlog addition of $86 billion for the period ending March 2026. Such solid contract wins and subsequent backlog should continue to bolster the BDS unit’s revenues, which registered solid year-over-year growth of 21% in the first quarter of 2026.

Tailwinds for EMBJ Stock

Embraer has been witnessing increased demand for its E-jets, particularly with E2 being the second generation of this jet family of commercial aircraft. The company is currently aiming to expand its production capacity of E2 aircraft, with further intentions to launch this aircraft in the markets of Turkey and China over the next few years. Embraer’s firm order backlog reached $32.1 billion in first-quarter 2026, up 22% year over year, led by a 50% increase in Commercial Aviation backlog to $15.0 billion. Management also cited a 3.0x book-to-bill for Commercial Aviation over the last 12 months, and disclosed roughly $20 billion of options across segments that could lift backlog beyond $50 billion as exercised.



Defense & Security revenues increased 63% year over year to $227 million in the first quarter of 2026. Management noted a purchase agreement with the UAE for 10 KC-390 aircraft plus 10 options, with deliveries expected to start in 2028. Embraer also cited a partnership with Northrop Grumman to support the KC-390 in the U.S. NGAS program, which broadens the funnel for export campaigns.

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for BA & EMBJ?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boeing’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share (EPS) indicates an increase of 97.37% and 1,513.9% year over year.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimate for Embraer’s 2026 and 2027 EPS indicates an increase of 110.14% and 37.13% year over year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation for BA & EMBJ

Boeing shares trade at a forward 12-month Price/Sales (P/S F12M) of 1.54X compared with Embraer’s 1.31X.

BA & EMBJ’s Solvency

The time-to-interest earned ratio of Boeing and Embraer is 2 and 1.6, respectively. The ratio, being greater than one, reflects the company’s ability to meet future interest obligations without difficulties.

BA & EMBJ’s Price Performance

In the past six months, shares of Boeing have lost 18.4%, while those of Embraer have lost 15.7%, compared with the industry’s decline of 11.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BA or EMBJ: Which is a Better Choice Now?

Boeing’s long-standing leadership in commercial aviation and broad aircraft portfolio continue to support strong demand, while improving deliveries and new orders reinforce its market position. BA’s defense business is benefiting from robust contract wins and a growing backlog, providing additional support for future revenue growth. Embraer is benefiting from strong demand for its next-generation E2 aircraft, supported by a growing commercial aviation backlog. EMBJ’s defense business is also gaining momentum through new international agreements and strategic partnerships, strengthening long-term growth prospects across both segments.



Our choice at the moment is Boeing, given its strong earnings growth and better solvency than Embraer. Both BA and EMBJ carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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