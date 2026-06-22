Boeing vs. Airbus: Which Aerospace Giant Is the Better Investment Now?

The Boeing Company BA and Airbus SE EADSY are the two dominant players in the global aerospace industry. Together, they form a near-duopoly in the commercial aircraft market, supplying the vast majority of the world's large passenger jets. Airlines around the globe rely heavily on aircraft from either Boeing or Airbus, making both companies critical to the long-term growth of global air travel.



The rivalry between Boeing and Airbus extends far beyond commercial aviation. Both companies maintain significant businesses in defense, space, and aviation services. Boeing is a major contractor for the U.S. military, producing fighter jets, military helicopters, satellites, and autonomous systems. Airbus also has a substantial defense and space division, supplying military transport aircraft, helicopters, satellites, and security solutions to governments worldwide. These diversified operations help both companies generate revenues from multiple end markets and reduce dependence on commercial aircraft deliveries alone.



Both Boeing and Airbus are positioned to benefit from long-term trends, such as rising global air travel, airline fleet modernization, growing defense spending, and expanding demand for aviation services.



Let's compare Boeing and Airbus’ fundamentals to determine which stock appears better positioned at present.

Factors Impacting BA Stock

Boeing, a prominent jet manufacturer, has been witnessing solid delivery and order activities lately. The Boeing Commercial Airplanes (‘BCA”) segment’s deliveries grew 10% year over year in the first quarter of 2026, driving a 13% increase in revenues. The company booked 140 net commercial airplane orders. Per the latest Boeing Commercial Market Outlook, the world will need 43,600 new commercial planes through 2044, backed by passenger traffic growth of 4.2% annually over the next 20 years.



During the first quarter of 2026, the Boeing Defense, Space & Security (“BDS”) unit booked $9 billion in orders, including contracts to continue E-7 Wedgetail development and additional international demand for KC-46 aircraft, which resulted in a solid backlog addition of $86 billion for the period ending March 2026. Such solid contract wins and subsequent backlog should continue to bolster the BDS unit’s revenues, which grew a solid 21% year over year in the first quarter of 2026.

Factors Impacting EADSY Stock

Airbus' commercial aircraft deliveries declined to 114 in the first quarter from 136 in the prior-year period. Despite these near-term challenges, customer demand remained exceptionally strong. Airbus secured 408 gross commercial aircraft orders during the quarter and recorded 398 net orders after cancellations, nearly doubling the 204 net orders booked a year ago. As a result, the company's commercial aircraft backlog expanded to 9,037 aircraft, providing years of production visibility and supporting management's confidence in its long-term growth plans.



Airbus Defence and Space delivered one of the strongest performances within the company during the first quarter. Demand was particularly robust, with order intake up 91% year over year. Management noted that most of the new bookings came from the Air Power segment, highlighting growing global demand for military aircraft, defense systems, and related services amid rising defense spending across many countries.

How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for BA & EADSY?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boeing’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) indicates an increase of 98.59% year over year.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Airbus' 2026 EPS indicates an increase of 10.16% year over year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation for BA & EADSY

Boeing shares trade at a forward 12-month Price/Sales (P/S F12M) of 1.7X compared with Airbus' 1.74X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Liquidity of BA & EADSY

Boeing and Airbus' current ratio is 1.18 and 1.16, respectively. A current ratio greater than one indicates that the company has enough short-term assets to liquidate to cover all short-term liabilities, if necessary.

BA & EADSY’s Price Performance

In the past six months, shares of Boeing have risen 2.7%, while those of Airbus have lost 4.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BA or EADSY: Which Is a Better Choice Now?

Boeing’s commercial aviation business continues to benefit from strong airline demand, supported by growing aircraft deliveries, healthy order activity, and favorable long-term air travel growth trends. Its defense segment is also seeing strong momentum, with major contract awards and a growing backlog that should support future revenue growth. Airbus' commercial aircraft business continues to enjoy strong customer demand. Its Defence and Space segment is benefiting from rising global defense spending, with strong order momentum driven by demand for military aircraft, defense systems, and related services.



Our choice at the moment is Boeing, given its better price performance, stronger earnings growth and better liquidity than Airbus. Considering Airbus' higher valuation than Boeing, it is advisable to avoid EADSY stock at the moment. BA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and EADSY has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.