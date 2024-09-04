Boeing Unusual Options Activity For September 04

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Boeing. Our analysis of options history for Boeing (NYSE:BA) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $195,780, and 4 were calls, valued at $174,572.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $150.0 to $200.0 for Boeing over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Boeing's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Boeing's whale activity within a strike price range from $150.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Boeing Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/06/24 $1.5 $1.41 $1.41 $165.00 $67.3K 2.9K 639 BA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $16.65 $15.7 $16.15 $155.00 $50.0K 598 32 BA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/13/24 $1.17 $1.0 $1.0 $150.00 $50.0K 4.2K 1.5K BA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/06/24 $12.7 $9.95 $9.9 $172.50 $49.5K 1.3K 50 BA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $39.25 $38.8 $39.25 $200.00 $39.2K 5.4K 10

About Boeing

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. It operates in three segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; and Global services. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft that can carry more than 130 passengers. Boeing's defense, space, and security segment competes with Lockheed, Northrop, and several other firms to create military aircraft, satellites, and weaponry. Global services provides aftermarket support to airlines.

Present Market Standing of Boeing Currently trading with a volume of 195,108, the BA's price is down by -0.03%, now at $160.97. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 49 days. What The Experts Say On Boeing

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $174.5.

An analyst from Wells Fargo has revised its rating downward to Underweight, adjusting the price target to $119. An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on Boeing, maintaining a target price of $230.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Boeing with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

