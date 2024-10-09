Boeing Unusual Options Activity For October 09

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Boeing. Our analysis of options history for Boeing (NYSE:BA) revealed 23 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 52% of traders were bullish, while 34% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 16 were puts, with a value of $674,927, and 7 were calls, valued at $426,255.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $125.0 to $170.0 for Boeing over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Boeing's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Boeing's whale trades within a strike price range from $125.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Boeing 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $14.05 $13.4 $14.05 $150.00 $140.5K 2.8K 127 BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $10.05 $9.8 $9.8 $160.00 $117.6K 5.2K 127 BA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $22.0 $19.9 $20.35 $170.00 $64.4K 3.7K 5 BA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $21.4 $19.9 $20.45 $170.00 $62.0K 3.7K 36 BA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $21.4 $19.95 $21.4 $170.00 $52.3K 3.7K 98

About Boeing

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. It operates in three segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; and Global services. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft that can carry more than 130 passengers. Boeing's defense, space, and security segment competes with Lockheed, Northrop, and several other firms to create military aircraft, satellites, and weaponry. Global services provides aftermarket support to airlines.

Where Is Boeing Standing Right Now? With a volume of 320,680, the price of BA is down -1.73% at $151.97. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Boeing

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $189.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

