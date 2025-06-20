Boeing Unusual Options Activity For June 20

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Boeing (NYSE:BA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 27 uncommon options trades for Boeing.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 59% bullish and 22%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $576,190, and 17 are calls, for a total amount of $1,363,075.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $110.0 to $250.0 for Boeing during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Boeing stands at 2142.17, with a total volume reaching 8,150.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Boeing, situated within the strike price corridor from $110.0 to $250.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Boeing Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $75.65 $74.55 $75.0 $125.00 $187.5K 804 52 BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $74.6 $73.2 $74.6 $125.00 $186.4K 804 102 BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/03/25 $5.0 $4.7 $4.8 $200.00 $144.0K 1.3K 399 BA PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $42.0 $39.2 $42.0 $240.00 $130.2K 5 31 BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $37.5 $37.45 $37.5 $160.00 $116.2K 1.5K 31

About Boeing

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. It operates in three segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; and global services. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft that can carry more than 130 passengers. Boeing's defense, space, and security segment competes with defense contractors such as Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman to create military aircraft, satellites, and weaponry. Global services provides aftermarket support to airlines.

Current Position of Boeing

With a trading volume of 3,649,362, the price of BA is up by 0.96%, reaching $199.57.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 40 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Boeing

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $230.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Boeing, targeting a price of $230. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Goldman Sachs lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $212. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight, setting a price target of $200. * Showing optimism, an analyst from B of A Securities upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $260. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on Boeing with a target price of $250.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Boeing options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for BA

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Jun 2025 Goldman Sachs Reiterates Buy Buy Jun 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform

