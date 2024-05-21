Boeing Unusual Options Activity For May 21

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Boeing (NYSE:BA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Boeing.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $526,792, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $315,210.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $170.0 to $260.0 for Boeing over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Boeing's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Boeing's whale trades within a strike price range from $170.0 to $260.0 in the last 30 days.

Boeing Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $31.0 $29.5 $29.5 $185.00 $262.5K 26 90 BA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $55.9 $54.5 $55.42 $240.00 $138.5K 404 25 BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/24/24 $3.8 $3.65 $3.66 $182.50 $73.4K 977 972 BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $52.35 $50.0 $51.62 $170.00 $51.6K 30 10 BA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/24/24 $0.95 $0.79 $0.87 $190.00 $43.5K 5.0K 594

About Boeing

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. It operates in three segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; and Global services. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft that can carry more than 130 passengers. Boeing's defense, space, and security segment competes with Lockheed, Northrop, and several other firms to create military aircraft and weaponry. Global services provides aftermarket support to airlines.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Boeing, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Boeing Currently trading with a volume of 2,089,035, the BA's price is down by -1.05%, now at $184.65. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 64 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Boeing, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.