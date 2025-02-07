Boeing Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Boeing (NYSE:BA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 29 uncommon options trades for Boeing.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 48% bullish and 31%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $355,394, and 23 are calls, for a total amount of $1,387,292.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $155.0 to $250.0 for Boeing over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Boeing's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Boeing's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $155.0 to $250.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Boeing Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $30.7 $30.7 $30.7 $155.00 $153.5K 3.2K 53 BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $13.3 $13.1 $13.25 $185.00 $132.7K 630 114 BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $5.75 $5.65 $5.75 $190.00 $115.0K 5.5K 36 BA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $11.2 $10.8 $11.0 $190.00 $111.6K 1.2K 102 BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $11.15 $10.9 $11.09 $190.00 $110.6K 1.2K 202

About Boeing

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. It operates in three segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; and Global services. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft that can carry more than 130 passengers. Boeing's defense, space, and security segment competes with defense contractors such as Lockheed and Northrop to create military aircraft, satellites, and weaponry. Global services provides aftermarket support to airlines.

Current Position of Boeing With a volume of 1,341,379, the price of BA is down -0.3% at $184.25. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days. What The Experts Say On Boeing

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $186.4.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Boeing, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

