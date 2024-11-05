Boeing Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Boeing (NYSE:BA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 65 extraordinary options activities for Boeing. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 29% leaning bullish and 61% bearish. Among these notable options, 18 are puts, totaling $676,912, and 47 are calls, amounting to $2,670,042.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $120.0 and $310.0 for Boeing, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Boeing options trades today is 3065.89 with a total volume of 52,510.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Boeing's big money trades within a strike price range of $120.0 to $310.0 over the last 30 days.

Boeing Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $4.05 $4.0 $4.0 $165.00 $248.4K 14.3K 4.1K BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $4.0 $3.95 $4.0 $165.00 $113.6K 14.3K 4.5K BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $13.05 $12.5 $12.5 $220.00 $105.0K 116 239 BA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $3.95 $3.9 $3.9 $155.00 $100.6K 6.7K 4.7K BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $17.85 $17.8 $17.8 $150.00 $90.7K 570 145

About Boeing

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. It operates in three segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; and global services. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft that can carry more than 130 passengers. Boeing's defense, space, and security segment competes with Lockheed, Northrop, and several other firms to create military aircraft, satellites, and weaponry. Global services provides aftermarket support to airlines.

Where Is Boeing Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 14,485,369, the price of BA is down by -1.34%, reaching $152.99. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 85 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Boeing

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $201.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Boeing with a target price of $170. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Bernstein keeps a Outperform rating on Boeing with a target price of $195. * An analyst from Benchmark has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $250. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for Boeing, targeting a price of $190. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $200.

