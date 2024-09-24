Boeing Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Boeing (NYSE:BA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 29 uncommon options trades for Boeing.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 65%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $1,481,420, and 13 are calls, for a total amount of $604,266.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $180.0 for Boeing over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Boeing's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Boeing's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

Boeing 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $6.7 $6.6 $6.61 $150.00 $198.3K 8.5K 2.6K BA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $6.55 $6.5 $6.55 $150.00 $158.5K 8.5K 1.9K BA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $6.75 $6.7 $6.75 $150.00 $135.6K 8.5K 4.3K BA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $6.65 $6.6 $6.65 $150.00 $133.0K 8.5K 3.7K BA PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $6.6 $6.45 $6.51 $150.00 $130.2K 8.5K 214

About Boeing

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. It operates in three segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; and Global services. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft that can carry more than 130 passengers. Boeing's defense, space, and security segment competes with Lockheed, Northrop, and several other firms to create military aircraft, satellites, and weaponry. Global services provides aftermarket support to airlines.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Boeing, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Boeing With a volume of 1,572,830, the price of BA is down -0.99% at $154.75. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Boeing

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $187.0.

* An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on Boeing, maintaining a target price of $240. * An analyst from Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $119. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $202.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Boeing options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

