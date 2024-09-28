Boeing Union Talks Collapse; No Future Negotiation Dates Set

(RTTNews) - Boeing's (BA) union announced that talks with the Aerospace giant 'broke off' without reaching an agreement, and there are currently no further dates scheduled.

In a post on X, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) stated that there has been no progress on the pension issue. Boeing remains firm in its decision not to unfreeze the defined benefit plan. The company has also refused to engage substantively on other top priorities for the membership, such as higher pay, quicker wage progression, and more PTO.

The union said it remains open to talks with the company, either direct or mediated.

About 33,000 machinists union members at Boeing are continuing their strike, which began on September 13, in pursuit of better pay and benefit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.