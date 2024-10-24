Boeing union rejects latest offer, Tesla reports Q3 beat: Morning Buzz

Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists.

1. STOCK NEWS:

2. WALL STREET CALLS:

3. AROUND THE WEB:

4. MOVERS:

5. EARNINGS/GUIDANCE:

INDEXES:

Near midday, the Dow was down 279.42, or 0.66%, to 42,235.53, the Nasdaq was up 53.12, or 0.29%, to 18,329.77, and the S&P 500 was down 6.13, or 0.11%, to 5,791.29.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on NVO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.