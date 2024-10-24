Boeing union rejects latest offer, Tesla reports Q3 beat: Morning Buzz

Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists.
1. STOCK NEWS:
- Boeing’s (BA) machinist union said that workers voted against the latest contract offer
- Tesla (TSLA) reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings, though revenue fell below Wall Street estimates
- T-Mobile (TMUS) provided a “beat and raise” report for Q3
- UPS (UPS) reported better-than-expected Q3 results but cut its FY24 revenue guidance
- Southwest (LUV) reported upbeat Q3 earnings and revenue and reached a pact with Elliott, appointing six new independent directors to its board
2. WALL STREET CALLS:
- KeyBanc downgrades Verizon (VZ) on limited room for EBITDA growth
- Susquehanna sees “opportunity in fear,” upgrades Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)
- Deutsche Bank and Argus upgraded Regions Financial (RF) to Buy
- Deutsche Bank downgrades U.S. Bancorp (USB) to Hold on fewer rate cuts
- Sirius XM (SIRI) resumed with an Underperform at BofA
3. AROUND THE WEB:
- Novo Nordisk (NVO) has asked the FDA to ban cheap copies of its weight loss drugs Wegovy and Ozempic, CNBC reports
- Nvidia (NVDA) CEO says a flaw in Blackwell AI hips that impacted production has been fixed with TSMC’s (TSM) help and the issues was “100% Nvidia’s fault,” Reuters says
- Sources and documents detail headwinds slowing Amazon’s (AMZN) data center buildout, BI reports
- Roblox (RBLX) is planning to institute several reforms following criticisms of its child-safety policies and arrests of alleged child abusers using the service, Bloomberg says
- Two activists are involved at Air Products (APD) and one, D.E. Shaw, will not be nominating its own slate of board candidates, but will instead put its support behind the candidates being put forward by the other activist, CNBC reports
4. MOVERS:
- LendingClub (LC) gains in New York after reporting quarterly results
- Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) higher after reporting quarterly results
- QuantumScape (QS) increases after reporting Q3 results and tightening its guidance for FY24
- Beyond (BYON) declines after reporting Q3 results, with EPS and revenue missing consensus
- Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) falls after presenting data from its Phase 2 study of NTLA-2002
5. EARNINGS/GUIDANCE:
- IBM (IBM) reported Q3 results, with CFO James Kavanaugh commenting, “Our investments are paying off in Software as we’ve repositioned our portfolio in recent years”
- American Airlines (AAL) reported Q3 results, with EPS and revenue beating consensus
- Hasbro (HAS) reported Q3 results and backed its guidance for FY24
- Mattel (MAT) reported Q3 results, with CEO Ynon Kreiz commenting, “We continue to execute on our multi-year strategy to grow our IP-driven toy business and expand our entertainment offering”
- Celestica (CLS) reported Q3 results and provided guidance for Q4, FY24, and FY25
INDEXES:
Near midday, the Dow was down 279.42, or 0.66%, to 42,235.53, the Nasdaq was up 53.12, or 0.29%, to 18,329.77, and the S&P 500 was down 6.13, or 0.11%, to 5,791.29.
