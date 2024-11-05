News & Insights

Boeing union to end strike, Palantir reports Q3 beat: Morning Buzz

November 05, 2024 — 12:05 pm EST

Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists. 

1. STOCK NEWS:

2. WALL STREET CALLS:

  • Marqeta (MQ) was downgraded at Deutsche Bank, KeyBanc, William Blair, Wells Fargo and Monness Crespi following a “big Q4 guide down” and commentary on regulatory headwinds
  • eBay (EBAY) upgraded at Bernstein, here’s why
  • Carvana (CVNA) upgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley
  • BCE (BCE) downgraded to Hold at Canaccord after Ziply Fiber deal
  • Oppenheimer downgraded Tactile Systems (TCMD) on qui tam uncertainty

3. AROUND THE WEB:

  • Netflix (NFLX) will delist nearly all of its interactive shows and films on December 1, The Verge reports
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) now expects to pay more for power in its home country than anywhere else, FT says
  • Apple (AAPL) is weighing a push into smart glasses with an internal study of products currently available, Bloomberg reports
  • Uber (UBER) intends to propose a reduction to New York City drivers’ base pay rate, Bloomberg reports
  • Carrefour (CRRFY) is in the early stages of studying ways to boost its valuation, Bloomberg reports

4. MOVERS:

5. EARNINGS/GUIDANCE:

INDEXES:

Near midday, the Dow was up 327.52, or 0.78%, to 42,122.12, the Nasdaq was up 235.73, or 1.30%, to 18,415.72, and the S&P 500 was up 57.43, or 1.01%, to 5,770.12.

Read More on MQ:

