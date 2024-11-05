Boeing union to end strike, Palantir reports Q3 beat: Morning Buzz

Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists.
1. STOCK NEWS:
- Boeing’s (BA) machinist union has voted to accept a contract offer and end its strike
- Palantir (PLTR) provided a “beat and raise” report for Q3
- NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) reported better-than-expected Q3 results and provided conservative guidance for Q4
- Emerson (EMR) proposed to acquire Aspen Technology (AZPN) for $240 per share in cash
- Dollar Tree (DLTR) chairman and CEO Rick Dreiling stepped down, with Michael Creedon Jr. becoming interim CEO and Edward Kelly III being elected chairman
2. WALL STREET CALLS:
- Marqeta (MQ) was downgraded at Deutsche Bank, KeyBanc, William Blair, Wells Fargo and Monness Crespi following a “big Q4 guide down” and commentary on regulatory headwinds
- eBay (EBAY) upgraded at Bernstein, here’s why
- Carvana (CVNA) upgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley
- BCE (BCE) downgraded to Hold at Canaccord after Ziply Fiber deal
- Oppenheimer downgraded Tactile Systems (TCMD) on qui tam uncertainty
3. AROUND THE WEB:
- Netflix (NFLX) will delist nearly all of its interactive shows and films on December 1, The Verge reports
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) now expects to pay more for power in its home country than anywhere else, FT says
- Apple (AAPL) is weighing a push into smart glasses with an internal study of products currently available, Bloomberg reports
- Uber (UBER) intends to propose a reduction to New York City drivers’ base pay rate, Bloomberg reports
- Carrefour (CRRFY) is in the early stages of studying ways to boost its valuation, Bloomberg reports
4. MOVERS:
- Vimeo (VMEO) increases after reporting Q3 results and providing guidance for Q4
- RealReal (REAL) and Payoneer Global (PAYO) gain after reporting quarterly results and providing guidance for FY24, respectively
- 8×8 (EGHT) and Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) higher in New York after reporting quarterly results
- Jeld-Wen (JELD) lower after reporting Q3 results and cutting guidance for FY24
- Baldwin Group (BWIN) and Celanese (CE) fall after reporting quarterly results
5. EARNINGS/GUIDANCE:
- Yum! Brands (YUM) reported Q3 results and provided guidance for Q4
- Astera Labs (ALAB) reported Q3 results, with CEO Jitendra Mohan commenting, “Astera Labs delivered strong Q3 results, setting our fifth consecutive quarterly record”
- QuinStreet (QNST) reported Q1 results and raised its guidance for FY25
- Silicon Labs (SLAB) reported Q3 results, with EPS and revenue beating consensus
- GlobalFoundries (GFS) reported Q3 results, with CEO Thomas Caulfield commenting, “the GF team continued to execute next generation opportunities with our customers”
INDEXES:
Near midday, the Dow was up 327.52, or 0.78%, to 42,122.12, the Nasdaq was up 235.73, or 1.30%, to 18,415.72, and the S&P 500 was up 57.43, or 1.01%, to 5,770.12.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.