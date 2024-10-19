News & Insights

Stocks
BA

Boeing union announces proposal to end strike, vote coming Wednesday

October 19, 2024 — 01:45 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

The striking machinists at Boeing (BA) announced a contract settlement that will be voted on this week. The union said: “With the assistance of Secretary of Labor Julie Su, this updated proposal between the Union and Boeing, includes several key improvements aimed at resolving the strike. In addition to what was offered in the rejected September 12, 2024 offer, here’s a breakdown of the key elements. We are planning to vote this proposal on Wednesday October 23, 2024. Wages: A 35% general wage increase spread over 4 years (12% in Year 1, 8% in Year 2, 8% in Year 3, and 7% in Year 4). Incentive Pay: The AMPP incentive plan is reinstated, with a guaranteed minimum annual payout of 4%. Including 2024 payout in February, 2025. Retirement: Company 401(k) match increased to 100% of the first 8% contributed, alongside a 4% automatic company contribution. Additionally, there is a one-time $5,000 contribution to each unit member’s Boeing 401(k). Pension: The BCERP multiplier benefit increases to $105 for vested employees. Ratification Bonus: A one-time bonus of $7,000. Sick Time Call-Out: Reverts to the existing contract language’ call in before shift language removed from contract.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.