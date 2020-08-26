Boeing, Transport Canada pilots to conduct 737 MAX flight test - source, flightaware data

SEATTLE/MONTREAL, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Pilots from Boeing Co BA.N and Transport Canada were set to take off later on Wednesday morning on a flight test of the 737 MAX jetliner, grounded worldwide after two fatal crashes, according to one industry source and FlightAware data.

The test of safety upgrades comes roughly two months after another flight evaluation by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and marks another crucial step in Boeing's long-delayed path to resume commercial service of the jetliner.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle and Allison Lampert in Montreal)

((Eric.m.johnson@thomsonreuters.com; +1 206 707 1218; Follow me on Twitter @ByEricMJohnson;))

