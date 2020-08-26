Companies
BA

Boeing, Transport Canada pilots to conduct 737 MAX flight test - source, flightaware data

Contributors
Eric M. Johnson Reuters
Allison Lampert Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAREN DUCEY

Pilots from Boeing Co and Transport Canada were set to take off later on Wednesday morning on a flight test of the 737 MAX jetliner, grounded worldwide after two fatal crashes, according to one industry source and FlightAware data.

SEATTLE/MONTREAL, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Pilots from Boeing Co BA.N and Transport Canada were set to take off later on Wednesday morning on a flight test of the 737 MAX jetliner, grounded worldwide after two fatal crashes, according to one industry source and FlightAware data.

The test of safety upgrades comes roughly two months after another flight evaluation by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and marks another crucial step in Boeing's long-delayed path to resume commercial service of the jetliner.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle and Allison Lampert in Montreal)

((Eric.m.johnson@thomsonreuters.com; +1 206 707 1218; Follow me on Twitter @ByEricMJohnson;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular