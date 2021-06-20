Boeing to use anti-jamming system from Israel's Elbit in F-15s

JERUSALEM, June 20 (Reuters) - Boeing BA.N said on Sunday it will integrate an anti-jamming system developed by Israel's Elbit Systems ESLT.TA into a fleet of F-15 fighter jets to be sold to an unnamed customer.

Elbit's ESLT.O Immune Satellite Navigation System ensures uninterrupted GPS operation, providing full jamming immunity for multiple satellite channels and can handle multiple interfering signals, the company said in a statement issued in Tel Aviv.

Financial details were not disclosed.

Lauren Gramlich, director for international F-15 programs at Boeing, said Elbit's system, "will meet the demanding operational requirements of this valued customer, and demonstrates Boeing’s commitment to partner with Israeli industry to advance the capabilities of the F-15 platform.”

Defense electronics specialist Elbit already has technologies in use on the F-15 and F-15EX, including a digital helmet mounted cueing system, low-profile head up display and large area cockpit display.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Steven Scheer)

