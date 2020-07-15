Companies
Boeing to support NASA with ISS operations through 2024

Credit: REUTERS/KAREN DUCEY

Boeing Co said on Wednesday it would support International Space Station (ISS) operations through September 2024 as part of a $916 million contract extension with NASA.

Under the contract valued at about $225 million annually, Boeing will provide engineering support services, resources and personnel for activities aboard the ISS and manage the station's systems.

NASA selected Boeing as the prime contractor for the ISS in 1993.

The U.S. planemaker and aerospace major said recent analysis showed the spacecraft was safe and mission-capable.

