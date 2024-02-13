Boeing to stabilize 737 production later this year, CFO says

Adds details in paragraph 3 and shares in paragraph 4

WASHINGTON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Boeing BA.N Chief Financial Officer Brian West said Tuesday the company will move to a steady 737 production rate of 38 aircraft per month in the second half of 2024 after slowing the line following last month's mid-air cabin blowout on a 737 MAX 9.

Previously, Boeing said it was "cycling" at a rate of 38 narrowbody 737s a month, but West said at an investor conference that the planemaker is having to periodically pause the line as it focuses on quality in the wake of the incident

"We have to acknowledge that we have lots of things to focus on in terms of keeping the airplanes in position longer so that we can incorporate all the learnings that we're finding, and that's just fine," West said, adding that it will be up to the Federal Aviation Administration to dictate future rate increases.

Boeing shares were down 1.6% in morning trade.

(Reporting by Valerie Insinna and Abhijith Ganapavaram; Editing by David Gregorio)

