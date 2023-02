Feb 6 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N will slash about 2,000 white-collar jobs in finance and human resources through a combination of attrition and layoff, the Seattle Times newspaper reported on Monday.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

