Boeing To Resume 787 Operations In South Carolina

(RTTNews) - Aerospace giant Boeing Co. said it will resume all 787 operations at its South Carolina facility in early May that were temporarily suspended on April 8 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most teammates are expected to return on May 3 or May 4. Boeing noted that senior leaders will return on Thursday, April 30, and managers will return on Friday, May 1, to prepare for the operations resumption.

Boeing's South Carolina teammates will return to work beginning with third shift on Sunday, May 3, while first and second shift teammates will return to work on Monday, May 4.

The company noted that managers will contact each teammate returning to work with report date and shift information. The company urged teammates who are able to work from home to continue to do so.

Brad Zaback, Boeing South Carolina site leader and 787 vice president and general manager, said, "Our approach to resumption of operations ensures we honor that priority by ensuring personal protective equipment is readily available and that all necessary safety measures are in place to resume essential work for our customers and prioritize the health and safety of our team."

Boeing on April 20 resumed operations in production facilities and other areas deemed essential in Philadelphia, after a two- week suspension due to the spread of the coronavirus. The airplane maker also resumed production at Puget Sound-region facilities last week.

Rival Airbus resumed production in France and Spain in late March following a four day temporary pause, after implementing stringent health and safety processes respecting hygiene, cleaning and self-distancing.

