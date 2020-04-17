Boeing to restart operations at Philadelphia area plants next week

April 17 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N said on Friday it would resume operations at production facilities in Philadelphia next week after a two week suspension due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The company said operations at its Philadelphia plants, which manufacture military rotorcraft including the H-47 Chinook, V-22 Osprey and MH-139A Grey Wolf, would restart on Monday with enhanced safety measures.

Boeing said on Thursday it would resume the production of commercial jets next week in Washington state.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

