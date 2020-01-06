Boeing To Reassign Up To 3,000 Workers As 737 MAX Production Shuts Down

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA) said it plans to reassign up to 3,000 workers that support the production of 737 MAX jet. It also plans to halt production of the grounded best-selling 737 MAX jet in mid-January.

However, the Chicago-based planemaker doesn't expect to lay off or furlough workers because of the production suspension.

Mean while, Boeing biggest supplier Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. announced plans for voluntary layoffs ahead of its own planned production halt.

Boeing said in an email sent to employees that select employees from the Puget Sound area will be loaned to the 767 and 777/777X in Everett, Washington, and Propulsion South Carolina employees will support the 787 Program at Boeing South Carolina. Other team members from Renton will staff MAX airplane storage locations in Moses Lake, Washington, and the newly added Victorville, California, site.

Boeing said it is unclear when production of the 737 MAX would resume.

The 737 Max aircraft were grounded by airlines worldwide in March 2019 following two deadly crashes within a short span of five months that killed a total of 346 people.

Last month, Boeing's chief executive officer Dennis Muilenburg resigned, after he repeatedly failed to contain the fallout from the 737 MAX crashes.

On Monday, American Airlines said it has reached a confidential agreement with Boeing on compensation for financial damages incurred in 2019 due to the grounding of the airline's Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The compensation would add $30 million to an employee profit-sharing program. It expects to distribute to its team members in March 2020.

Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV disclosed that it reached settlement with Boeing over losses resulting from the grounding of 737 MAX aircraft.

But the two airlines did not disclose the compensation.

Last month, Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) said it would share proceeds of $125 million from Boeing agreement with employees.

