Boeing to pull the plug on its 747 jumbo jet - Bloomberg News

Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAREN DUCEY

Boeing Co is pulling the plug on its 747 jumbo jet, a Bloomberg News journalist tweeted on Thursday.

July 2 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N is pulling the plug on its 747 jumbo jet, a Bloomberg News journalist tweeted on Thursday.

The last 747-8 will roll out of a Seattle area factory in about two years, according to the tweet. (https://bit.ly/3dT2jPr)

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

