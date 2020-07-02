Boeing to pull the plug on its 747 jumbo jet - Bloomberg News

July 2 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N is pulling the plug on its 747 jumbo jet, a Bloomberg News journalist tweeted on Thursday.

The last 747-8 will roll out of a Seattle area factory in about two years, according to the tweet. (https://bit.ly/3dT2jPr)

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2596;))

