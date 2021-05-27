Companies
BA

Boeing to pay FAA penalties related to 737 jet production problems - WSJ

Contributor
Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON REDMOND

Boeing Co has agreed to pay $17 million in civil penalties for production lapses related to 737 aircraft models in a settlement with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, the Wall Street on Thursday.

May 27 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N has agreed to pay $17 million in civil penalties for production lapses related to 737 aircraft models in a settlement with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular