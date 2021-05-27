Boeing to pay FAA penalties related to 737 jet production problems - WSJ

May 27 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N has agreed to pay $17 million in civil penalties for production lapses related to 737 aircraft models in a settlement with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

