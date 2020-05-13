Commodities
BA

Boeing to pay Brazil airline Gol $412 million for 737 MAX groundings

Contributor
Marcelo Rochabrun Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Brazil airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes said Wednesday it will receive a total of 2.4 billion reais ($412.03 million) from Boeing Co as compensation for the grounding of the 737 MAX plane, which has not flown in over a year.

SAO PAULO, May 13 (Reuters) - Brazil airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes GOLL4.SA said Wednesday it will receive a total of 2.4 billion reais ($412.03 million) from Boeing Co BA.N as compensation for the grounding of the 737 MAX plane, which has not flown in over a year.

The timing of the payments have become a lifeline for Gol that, as its peers worldwide, is reeling because of the coronavirus crisis.

($1 = 5.8248 reais)

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular