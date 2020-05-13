Boeing to pay Brazil airline Gol $412 million for 737 MAX groundings

SAO PAULO, May 13 (Reuters) - Brazil airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes GOLL4.SA said Wednesday it will receive a total of 2.4 billion reais ($412.03 million) from Boeing Co BA.N as compensation for the grounding of the 737 MAX plane, which has not flown in over a year.

The timing of the payments have become a lifeline for Gol that, as its peers worldwide, is reeling because of the coronavirus crisis.

($1 = 5.8248 reais)

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.