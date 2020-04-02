Boeing to offer voluntary layoffs to employees amid coronavirus fallout -source

Companies

Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

SEATTLE, April 1 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N was set to offer employee buyout and early retirement packages, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, a bid to mitigate the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun was expected to detail a voluntary layoff plan in a memo to employees as early as Thursday, one of the people said.

