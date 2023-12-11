Boeing to name Stephanie Pope as chief operating officer - WSJ

Adds details from WSJ report in paragraph 2, background in paragraphs 3, 5-7

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Boeing BA.N is expected to name company veteran Stephanie Pope as its chief operating officer, setting her up as the likely successor to Chief Executive David Calhoun, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Sunday.

Pope, who currently heads Boeing Global Services, is expected to be named COO as soon as Monday, according to the report, citing people familiar with the matter. Calhoun is likely to remain in the top job at least one more year, the report added.

Boeing Global Services provides parts and engineering for airlines and military.

Boeing declined to comment on the report.

Pope has a two decade history at Boeing and is an executive vice president of the company apart from serving as the president and CEO of Boeing Global Services, according to Boeing's website.

In February, the aircraft manufacturer awarded Calhoun an incentive worth approximately $5.29 million, in a move indicating that the current board of directors might not seek to replace Calhoun with a new CEO until at least the mid 2020s.

Boeing had extended its required retirement age of 65 to 70 in April 2021 to allow Calhoun to stay in the top job.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Rashmi Aich)

((Anirudh.Saligrama@thomsonreuters.com; @journoanirudh on Twitter;))

