Boeing to more than double sustainable aviation fuel purchases in 2023

Credit: REUTERS/Edgar Su

February 15, 2023 — 10:20 am EST

Written by Abhijith Ganapavaram for Reuters ->

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N will more than double its purchases of blended sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) this year to 5.6 million gallons (21.2 million liters) to support its U.S. commercial operations, the planemaker said on Wednesday.

The fuel will be supplied by Neste, the world's largest SAF producer, Boeing said.

"This SAF procurement makes up 25% of Boeing's total jet fuel needs for last year ... ," Sheila Remes, the company's vice president of environmental sustainability, said in a statement.

The aviation sector has faced pressure from environmental groups to curb its emissions.

(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

