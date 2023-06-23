News & Insights

Boeing to invest $100 mln in infrastructure, pilot training in India

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

June 23, 2023 — 03:24 am EDT

Written by Rama Venkat for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, June 23 (Reuters) - Boeing BA.N has announced a $100 million investment in infrastructure and programs to train pilots in India, according to a White House statement released on Thursday.

This comes on the heels of Air India signing firm orders of over 200 jets earlier this week from Boeing, which include 20 787 Dreamliners, 10 777Xs, and 190 737 MAX narrowbody aircraft.

The development also comes along with a flurry of deals signed by U.S. and Indian companies on the sidelines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington on Thursday.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607; +91 8095218099;))

