Boeing To Fund Research Of Autonomous Aerial Vehicles

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. is funding $2.5 million to create a state-of-the-art laboratory facility for the research of autonomous aerial vehicles at the Stanford University. The Boeing Flight & Autonomy Laboratory will be situated in the Durand Building within the Stanford University's Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics.

The new laboratory facility will feature a control room and maker area, the newest motion-capture cameras and sensor networks, and a public observation area.

Stanford University said Boeing's continued funding enables it to educate the next generation of aero- and astronautic engineers and conduct the kind of groundbreaking research for which Stanford is known.

The aircraft maker has been a supporter of Stanford's Aeronautics and Astronautics department as it is the founding member of the Stanford Aero/Astro Launch Fund for the conduct of a new undergraduate program in aeronautics and astronautics.

The inaugural class of the new undergraduate program will graduate in 2020.

Boeing has also funded other student organizations such as the Stanford Student Space Initiative and Stanford Solar Car Project. It has contributed nearly $850,000 totally since 2010, including for Stanford curriculum enrichment, STEM and diversity initiatives.

The partnership between Boeing and Stanford University dates back prior to 2010 as Boeing has funded more than $26 million in collaborative R&D projects at Stanford since 2003.

This funding has spanned diverse fields such as aerodynamic analysis and optimization using advanced computational methods, materials and sensors, machine learning and autonomy.

