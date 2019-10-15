Boeing To Exhibit Virtual-reality Flyby Of International Space Station

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. said it will participate in the International Aeronautical Congress or IAC 2019 exhibition and symposium in Washington, D.C. next week, where it will display the Starliner spacecraft simulator and Astrovan crew transport.

The company will also display a virtual-reality flyby of the International Space Station or ISS at the event.

Boeing noted it is enabling commercial opportunities and technology research in low Earth orbit with the ISS and the Commercial Space Transportation or CST-100 Starliner spacecraft.

The CST-100 Starline crew capsule is a spacecraft being constructed by Boeing under the NASA's Commercial Crew Development program. The Starliner's primary purpose is to transport crew to the ISS and to private space stations.

The Starline crew capsule will be able to support larger crews of up to seven people and is being designed to be able to remain on-orbit for up to seven months. It will be reusable for up to ten missions.

Boeing is also supporting NASA's Artemis program, which intends to return humans to the moon with the Space Launch System heavy-lift rocket, a proposed Gateway lunar outpost, and lunar landers.

Boeing is providing the avionics, core stage and upper stages to support NASA's Artemis moon missions and make the next generation of human spaceflight possible.

Further, the company is involved in developing the Space Launch System to send humans to Mars and is also developing the 702X family of software-defined satellites.

Boeing said one of its exhibits at the IAC exhibition will feature the Astrovan, built in Ohio by Airstream.

The Astrovan, or astronaut transfer van is a NASA vehicle that will transport Boeing Starliner astronaut Chris Ferguson as well as NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Mike Fincke from crew quarters at Kennedy Space Center to Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

Boeing will also exhibit the full-size Starliner simulator, in which visitors can attempt to dock the spacecraft with the ISS.

