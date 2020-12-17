Stocks
BA

Boeing To Embark On Pilot Hiring Spree For 737 MAX – Report

Contributor
Anusuya Lahiri TipRanks
Published

Boeing is seeking to hire up to 160 pilots to bring its 737 MAX aircarf back to the skies following a 20-month safety ban, Reuters has learnt.

According to the report, Boeing (BA) is ready with investment plans worth $1 billion towards the employment, training, and development of a flight deck for the next generation of pilots. The aerospace company is working on a safe relaunch of the 737 MAX, after facing costs of $20 billion over the grounding of the aircraft.

“The unusual hiring spree is part of a Boeing campaign to protect the re-launch of its redesigned 737 MAX from operational glitches and rebuild trust following crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed a total of 346 people.” according to the Reuters report.

“We continue to work closely with global regulators and customers to safely return the 737-8 and 737-9 to service worldwide,” a Boeing spokeswoman told Reuters.

Boeing's stock price has lost 31% YTD and is trading at a discount of 36% to its 52-week high. (See BA stock analysis on TipRanks)

This week, Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag reiterated a Sell rating on the stock with a price target of $165, which implies that investors could be losing 27% over the coming 12 months.

Liwag expects Boeing to launch an equity issue of between $20 billion and $30 billion leading to a 15-20% dilution following the company's CFO Greg Smith’s comment on Dec. 4, "we'll look for every opportunity to [get this debt balance down] in the most efficient way, including equity."

According to the analyst, Boeing faces multiple headwinds including an unpaid debt burden of $61 billion, operating risks connected to the 737 MAX, weak demand for new aircraft, competition from Airbus, and the likely launch of a new aircraft.

"In our view, without an equity raise, the company's debt burden would limit the company's strategic moves in order to protect its market share and/or invest for the next capex cycle," Liwag wrote in a note to investors.

From the rest of the Street, the stock scores a cautiously optimistic Moderate Buy analyst consensus based on 9 Buys, 8 Holds, and 2 Sells. The average price target of $223.19 implies downside potential of 1.2% to current levels.

Related News:
Quest Lifts 2020 Sales, Profit Guidance As Covid-19 Testing Picks Up
AutoZone Board Approves $1.5B Share Buyback Plan; Street Is Bullish
Dixons Pops 15% As Online Sales Go Through The Roof; Street Sees 10% Downside

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    TipRanks

    TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular