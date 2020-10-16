Boeing To Distribute Renewable Electricity To Several Of Its Sites

(RTTNews) - Aerospace company Boeing has struck a new, multi-state agreement to purchase carbon-neutral renewable energy for its Chicago headquarters, along with other sites in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Boeing headquarters in Chicago has already achieved the highest LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum rating, based on the building's sustainability and resource-efficiency.

The aircraft maker had earlier pledged to power worksites and manufacturing facilities using 100 percent renewable electricity.

Boeing aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 25 percent by 2025, and ultimately power its operations with 100 percent renewable energy.

This agreement enables Boeing to decrease carbon dioxide emissions by about 50,200 metric tons per year, which is equivalent to the amount of carbon dioxide produced by consuming 5.6 million gallons of gasoline.

Boeing is already using carbon-neutral electricity such as solar, wind or hydropower in several other sites, including locations in Washington State, Oregon, South Carolina and a large data center in Arizona, as well as several sites in Texas - Houston, Richardson, Dallas and Coppell.

It ranks 17th among the Fortune 500 in its use of renewable energy on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Green Power Partnership Fortune 500 Partner List.

A month ago, Boeing had signed a multi-year agreement with Salt River Project utility to power Boeing's Mesa site with renewable solar energy from its soon-to-be-built 100-megawatt solar photovoltaic plant in Eloy, Arizona.

The Mesa site produces Apache helicopters and houses various corporate, commercial and defense teams in more than 40 buildings. This will help offset the same amount of energy equivalent to that used in one year by 670 average U.S. homes.

