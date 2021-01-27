Boeing to delay 777X again as it posts record annual loss

By Eric M. Johnson and Ankit Ajmera

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N posted a record annual loss of $11.94 billion on Wednesday and said it would delay its all-new 777X jet again, as the COVID-19 pandemic added to its troubles with the 737 MAX.

