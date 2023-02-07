Boeing To Cut About 2000 Finance, HR Jobs In 2023

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. plans to cut about 2,000 jobs this year primarily in finance and human resources through a combination of attrition and layoffs, reports said.

With the planned cuts, the aerospace and defense major aims to simplify its corporate structure as it focuses on engineering and manufacturing.

The company reportedly would outsource some jobs overseas, mainly to India-based Tata Consulting Services.

Boeing said it will support affected teammates and provide assistance and resources to support their transition.

Boeing spokesperson said, "We have and will continue to communicate transparently with our teams that we expect lower staffing within some corporate support functions so that we can focus our resources in engineering and manufacturing and directly supporting our products, services and technology development efforts."

Late last month, the U.S. planemaker said it would hire around 10,000 employees with a focus within its business units and in engineering and manufacturing to further stabilize operations, increase production and invest in innovation in 2023.

Boeing's workforce at the end of 2022 totaled over 156,000, after hiring around 15,000 people in 2022.

The aviation giant, which has been trying to turn around after its 737 Max passenger jet was grounded worldwide after two fatal crashes, recently reported sharply narrower net loss in its fourth quarter with 35 percent rise in revenues.

