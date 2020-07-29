Boeing to cut 787/777 production as COVID-19 hammers sales

July 29 (Reuters) - Boeing BA.N said on Wednesday it would cut production of its marquee 787 and 777 jet programs and delay ramp up plans on the 737 MAX, as quarterly sales tumbled 25% due to the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net loss narrowed to $2.40 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, from $2.94 billion a year earlier, when the company reported a record loss on charges related to the 737 MAX grounding.

The company said sales fell to $11.81 billion from $15.75 billion.

