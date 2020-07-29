Boeing to cut 787/777 production as COVID-19 hammers sales
July 29 (Reuters) - Boeing BA.N said on Wednesday it would cut production of its marquee 787 and 777 jet programs and delay ramp up plans on the 737 MAX, as quarterly sales tumbled 25% due to the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Net loss narrowed to $2.40 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, from $2.94 billion a year earlier, when the company reported a record loss on charges related to the 737 MAX grounding.
The company said sales fell to $11.81 billion from $15.75 billion.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryBA
Other TopicsUS Markets Companies
Latest Commodities Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- Brazilian airline Gol fires auditor weeks after it raised red flags
- Majority of U.S. House backs new bailout for U.S. passenger airlines
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Danaher Corp, American Airlines, Dynavax Technologies
- COLUMN-China's U.S. soy bookings hit 6-year highs, average sales to others -Braun