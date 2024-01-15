News & Insights

Companies
ba

Boeing to add further quality inspections for 737 MAX

REUTERS/NTSB

January 15, 2024 — 08:16 am EST

Written by Valerie Insinna for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Boeing will add further quality inspections for the 737 MAX after an accident earlier this month where a fuselage panel was blown off an airplane, the head of its commercial airplanes division said Monday.

The planemaker will also deploy a team to supplier Spirit AeroSystems - which makes and installs the plug door involved in the incident - to check and approve Spirit's work before fuselages are sent to Boeing's production facilities in Washington state, Stan Deal, president of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said in a letter to Boeing employees.

(Reporting by Valerie Insinna Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((Valerie.Insinna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Companies Commodities US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
US FAA extends Boeing MAX 9 grounding for new safety checks -> Alaska Airlines begins preliminary inspections on up to 20 Boeing 737-9 MAX -> Boeing 737 MAX deliveries to China face fresh delay after Alaska incident -WSJ -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BA
SPR
ALK
UAL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.