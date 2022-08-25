Companies
Boeing targets early 2023 for first Starliner mission carrying astronauts

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Boeing BA.N is targeting February 2023 to fly its first Starliner mission with astronauts aboard to the International Space Station, a senior NASA official told reporters on Thursday, as the aerospace giant nears the final leg of a costly and much-delayed development timeline.

