Companies
BA

Boeing takes Embraer to arbitration over failed aviation deal

Contributor
Marcelo Rochabrun Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Boeing Co has taken former partner Embraer SA to arbitration over a failed $4.2 billion deal, the Brazilian planemaker said in a securities filing on Monday night.

SAO PAULO, June 1 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N has taken former partner Embraer SA EMBR3.SA to arbitration over a failed $4.2 billion deal, the Brazilian planemaker said in a securities filing on Monday night.

So far, it has only been publicly known that Embraer had taken Boeing to arbitration, angered by how the U.S. planemaker abruptly broke off that deal in April after years of working together.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Other Topics

US Markets Commodities

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular