Boeing suspends parts, maintenance and support for Russian airlines

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. airplane manufacturer Boeing Co BA.N said on Tuesday it was suspending parts, maintenance and technical support for Russian airlines as well as major operations in Moscow after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"As the conflict continues, our teams are focused on ensuring the safety of our teammates in the region," a Boeing spokesperson said.

The announcement came a day after Boeing said it had paused operations at its Moscow Training Campus and temporarily closed its office in Kyiv.

