Boeing suspends part of its business in Russia - WSJ

March 7 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N has suspended parts of its business in Russia, but the planemaker has declined to say what it will do about its joint venture with its key titanium supplier led by a sanctioned oligarch who once worked in the KGB with President Vladimir Putin, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.