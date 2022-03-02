Markets
BA

Boeing Suspends Operations In Russia

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - U.S. commercial aircraft maker Boeing Co (BA) has suspended its operations in Russia and said it will not provide parts, maintenance and technical support for Russian airlines as well as major operations in Moscow due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

The Seattle-based company said, "We have suspended major operations in Moscow and temporarily closed our office in Kyiv. We are also suspending parts, maintenance and technical support services for Russian airlines."

"As the conflict continues, our teams are focused on ensuring the safety of our teammates in the region," the company said.

The news comes just a day after Boeing suspended operations at its Moscow Training Campus and temporarily closed its office in Kyiv.

Boeing's decision comes after U.S. President Joe Biden announced further US sanctions against Moscow.

Boeing's counterpart Airbus has also halted the supply of aircraft parts and services to Russian airlines. The European company said that it was suspending support and delivery of spare parts, in line with international sanctions.

The two aircraft giants boasts of almost two-thirds of the Russian aircraft fleet.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular