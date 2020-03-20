Boeing suspends dividend, CEO foregoes pay after virus-related aid request

Companies

Boeing Co said on Friday its chief executive and board chair will forego all pay until the end of 2020 and the company will suspend its dividend.

The decision comes as Boeing pursues $60 billion in U.S. government assistance to help aerospace manufacturers weather the financial fallout from the fast-spreading coronavirus.

