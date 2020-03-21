Boeing Suspends Dividend; CEO, Chairman To Forgo Pay Through End Of 2020

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA) announced that its chief executive Dave Calhoun and Board Chairman Larry Kellner will forego all pay until the end of 2020 to navigates COVID-19 crisis.

The company also said it will suspend its dividend and will extend its pause of any share repurchasing until further notice. The company previously suspended its stock buyback program in April of 2019.

Boeing said late on Friday that it is drawing on all of its resources to sustain operations, support its workforce and customers, and maintain supply chain continuity through the COVID-19 crisis and for the long term.

