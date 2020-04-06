Companies
Boeing suspending 787 production at South Carolina plant

David Shepardson Reuters
WASHINGTON, April 6 (Reuters) - Boeing Co BA.N said on Monday it will temporarily suspend production of its 787 airplane at its facilities in South Carolina amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement came after soon after the state's governor issued an order on Monday directing residents to stay home except for essential trips.

Boeing production will be suspended until further notice after the second shift on Wednesday. On Sunday, Boeing indefinitely extended the halt of its production operations at its Washington state facilities.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

