Companies
SPR

Boeing supplier Spirit announces layoffs due to virus, 737 MAX impacts

Contributor
Eric M. Johnson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc announced on Wednesday a 21-day layoff for staff doing production and support work for Boeing's 737 program.

SEATTLE, June 10 (Reuters) - Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc SPR.N announced on Wednesday a 21-day layoff for staff doing production and support work for Boeing's BA.N 737 program.

Spirit said the temporary layoffs and furloughs, effective June 15, are due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty surrounding the 737 MAX's return to service following fatal crashes.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Eric.m.johnson@thomsonreuters.com; +1 206 707 1218; Follow me on Twitter @ByEricMJohnson;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPR BA

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: How The Travel Industry Is Coping With Coronavirus Disruption

    Beaten-down travel stocks are starting to surge, but we're still a long way from a full recovery for that sector. After 9/11 came a major shift in how the airline industry operates and now, in the wake of Covid-19, more sweeping changes are coming

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Companies

    Explore

    Most Popular