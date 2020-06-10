Boeing supplier Spirit announces layoffs due to virus, 737 MAX impacts

SEATTLE, June 10 (Reuters) - Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc SPR.N announced on Wednesday a 21-day layoff for staff doing production and support work for Boeing's BA.N 737 program.

Spirit said the temporary layoffs and furloughs, effective June 15, are due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty surrounding the 737 MAX's return to service following fatal crashes.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Leslie Adler)

