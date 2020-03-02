Boeing supplier Senior predicts rough 2020, sees margins broadly lower

March 2 (Reuters) - British Boeing supplier Senior SNR.L reported a fall in both 2019 adjusted and pretax profits on Monday and said it expected 2020 margins to fall as the halt in production of 737 MAX jets weighed on its business.

Adjusted pretax profit for the year ended Dec.31 fell 9% to 78.5 million pounds ($100.75 million). Reported pretax profit more than halved to 28.7 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7791 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

