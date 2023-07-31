Boeing supplier Senior posts rise in half-yearly profit

July 31 (Reuters) - British auto and aircraft parts supplier Senior SNR.L reported a rise in half-yearly profit on Monday, helped by a recovery in its flexonics business, which makes fluid conveyance and thermal management components for land vehicles and power and energy applications.

The engineering firm said its profit before tax was 13.5 million pounds ($17.35 million) for the six months ended June 30, compared with 11.1 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7780 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

